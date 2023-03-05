Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in burning house

Gardai and emergency services responded to a report of a fire in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a burning house in Co Mayo.

Gardai and emergency services responded to a report of a fire at the house in Pheasanthill, Castlebar, at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

The body of a man was discovered inside the property.

The man arrested by gardai on suspicion of murder has been detained at Castlebar Garda Station.

The scene remained preserved on Sunday night ahead of an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested at the scene.

Gardai in Castlebar are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.