A man in his 20s has been arrested in relation to the murder of an elderly man on Cork Street last week.

The man, who was arrested last night, is being detained at Kevin Street Garda Station.

He has an address in south inner city but is originally from Tallaght.

It is suspected that he entered the property through a window.

Pensioner Kwok Ping Cheng was found beaten to death in his Dublin home on last Thursday.

Mr Cheng, who was aged in his 70s and originally from Hong Kong, was found dead in his home in Robinson’s Court off Cork Street in the city centre.

His body was discovered by a care worker who had called to the property.

The post-mortem has yet to be completed but gardaí suspect he was beaten to death with a blunt instrument and a weapon was found at the scene.

The victim’s body was found in the sitting room of his home and it is believed he was attacked while watching television sometime after midnight.

Mr Cheng had extensive injuries to his head and upper neck.