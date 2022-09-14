Man arrested in connection with ‘insider trading’ released

Gardaí have released without charge a man who was arrested for insider trading.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man was arrested yesterday by detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

A garda spokesperson said this evening: "The male who was arrested on Tuesday, 13th September 2022, by detectives attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau for the offence of insider trading contrary to Regulation 5, European Union (Market Abuse) Regulations 2016, (S.I. No 349 of 2016) has been released without charge.

“A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”