Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with drone activity at Dublin Airport, it emerged this evening.

“Gardaí investigating an incident of drone activity at Dublin Airport that occurred on Tuesday 24 January 2023 have arrested a man contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

“The man is currently being detained at Dublin Airport Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and investigations are ongoing,” gardaí said in a statement this evening.