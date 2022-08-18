Man arrested in connection with assault which left another man (40s) in critical condition

Man arrested in connection with serious assault in Co Wicklow.

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault which left a Co Wicklow man in critical condition in hospital.

The victim aged in his 40s and a father from Ashford, Co Wicklow, was assaulted outside a house in Arklow last week.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the assault of a man at a property in Arklow, Co Wicklow, in the early hours of Tuesday, August 2,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The arrested man, aged in his 40s, is currently being detained at Bray Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. The injured male remains in Beaumont Hospital in a critical condition. Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí were alerted to the incident and when they arrived at the scene, the man was conscious but he declined medical treatment.

Officers left but it is understood that the following day, the victim became unwell, and he was transferred by ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital.

Such was the serious nature of his head injuries he was brought to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

It is understood the hospital contacted gardaí to inform them that the victim had suffered very serious injuries.

Arklow gardaí began a major investigation and a house in the Ashfield estate was sealed off to facilitate technical and forensic examinations.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

They are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area from 12.30am to 2.30am on Tuesday morning, who may have witnessed anything to come forward.

They are particularly keen that anyone who may have camera footage from the area at this time. including dash-cam footage, to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402 32304, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111, or any Garda Station.