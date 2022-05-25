Man arrested as Revenue seize cannabis worth €2.8m hidden among vegetables

Revenue officers seized almost 140kgs of cannabis with an estimated value of €2.8 million.

A man has been arrested following the seizure of cannabis worth an estimated €2.8m at Rosslare Europort on Wednesday.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested by gardaí at the scene and taken to Wexford garda station.

The drugs were discovered when officers stopped and searched a Spanish registered articulated lorry and its accompanying trailer that had disembarked from a ferry from Cherbourg in France.

The search, carried out with the assistance of a mobile x-ray scanner, led to the discovery of the drugs concealed within a consignment of vegetables.

Investigations are ongoing.

These routine operations are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting drug smuggling. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.