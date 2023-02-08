Man arrested as part of investigation into 75-year-old woman’s murder

The woman’s remains were found in Killarney, Co Kerry, last year.

A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation of the murder of a woman aged in her 70s.

The body of Miriam Burns was was found at a property in Ardshanavooly, Co Kerry on August 15 2022.

Ms Burns, a mother-of-four, was found with unexplained injuries.

A man aged in his 50s was arrested on Wednesday morning and is being detained at a Garda station in Cork city under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

An Garda Siochana continue to investigate the incident.