Man arrested as part of investigation into 75-year-old woman’s murder
The woman’s remains were found in Killarney, Co Kerry, last year.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA
A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation of the murder of a woman aged in her 70s.
The body of Miriam Burns was was found at a property in Ardshanavooly, Co Kerry on August 15 2022.
Ms Burns, a mother-of-four, was found with unexplained injuries.
A man aged in his 50s was arrested on Wednesday morning and is being detained at a Garda station in Cork city under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.
An Garda Siochana continue to investigate the incident.