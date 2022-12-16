Man arrested as Gardaí seize €600,000 of drugs in Dublin

A man has been arrested in connection with discovery of a large quantity of drugs in Co Dublin.

Gardaí seized approximately €600,000 of suspected cannabis during a search operation in the Rathcoole area today, December 16.

“During the course of the search operation, which was carried out by Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force as a result of ongoing investigations targeting organized criminal activity, Gardaí seized approximately 30kgs of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €600,000,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A male in his 30s was arrested at the scene and he is currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.”

Gardaí said the drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis, and investigations are ongoing.