Man arrested as gardaí seize €1.1m of suspect cocaine in Co Louth

A man (30s) has been arrested in connection with the seizure of a significant quantity of cocaine in Co Louth.

The drugs were discovered after Gardaí searched a car in the Drogheda area yesterday afternoon.

“As part of Operation Tare, Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit based at Drogheda Garda Station seized €1.12 million worth of cocaine in the course of an intelligence led operation in Drogheda, Co Louth, on Saturday the 12th of November,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The drugs were discovered when Gardaí searched a car in the Tullyallen area of Drogheda shortly after 1pm. A man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene.”

Gardaí said the man is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Drogheda Garda station. He can be held for up to seven days.

The force said the seized drugs will be sent forward for analysis and the investigation is ongoing.

Operation Tara is an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched in July 2021. Its focus is to “disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs”.