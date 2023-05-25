Man arrested as car crashes into Downing Street gates

Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London. Photo: PA.

One person has been arrested after a car collided with the front gates of Downing Street in London, police said on Thursday.

Police said there were no injuries as a result of the collision.

Television pictures showed cordons in place along Whitehall, a main road running past Downing Street where several government departments are based.

An image posted by a political reporter showed a small vehicle outside the gate, with its doors and trunk open.

The collision is believed to have occurred at 16:20pm on the Whitehall road side of Downing Street.

Armed officers arrested one man on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “At approximately 16:20hrs on Thursday, 25 May a car collided with the gate of Downing Street on Whitehall.

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. He has been taken into custody.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Footage of the incident broadcast by the BBC appears to show the car slowing down before it hits the gate.

Large sections of Whitehall have been closed to the public and vehicles following the incident, with pedestrians being turned away from the main thoroughfare around Downing Street in central London.

There is a significant police presence in the area.

There are cordons around Whitehall with police officers blocking access to the street from outside the Ministry of Defence.

The incident comes as many civil servants are leaving their offices for the day in the area.