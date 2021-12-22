Man arrested and replica pistol seized after two attempted robberies in Dublin park

A man has been arrested in connection with two attempted robberies in a Dublin park where a man threatened people with a replica pistol and demanded the keys to their car.

At approximately 1pm today, a man was walking in St Catherine's Park, Lucan, when he was threatened by a man who was holding a suspected firearm and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The man did not comply and the suspect fled the scene.

A short time later, the suspect approached a woman walking in the same park and produced a suspected firearm while demanding the keys to her vehicle. She did not comply and the suspect fled the scene.

After being alerted to the attempted robberies, a search was conducted of the area by local gardaí with assistance from the Armed Support Unit.

“The offending man was located and arrested in the vicinity of St Catherine’s Park and taken to Lucan garda station where he is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act,” a Garda spokesperson confirmed.

A replica airsoft pistol and knife were seized by investigating gardaí and have been sent for a technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing.