Man arrested after fatal stabbing in Dublin

Gardai at the scene in Clonsilla, Blanchardstown

A man is being questioned by gardai investigating the fatal stabbing of a 70-year-old man in Dublin.

The victim received a number of apparent stab wounds during an altercation outside a house in the Whitechapel Road area of Clonsilla, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 at approximately 5:55am this morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

A male, aged in his 40s, had barricaded himself into another house nearby.

No other persons were present in the house at the time of the incident.

Gardai resolved the barricade incident at around 11:40am this morning and arrested the suspect.

He is currently detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

All units involved in this incident worked closely under Garda Strategic and Operational Commanders with the strategic intention to ‘contain the incident, preserving life and bring the incident to a peaceful conclusion’.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

