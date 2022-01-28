| 11.4°C Dublin

Man arrested after ‘crashing into Taylor Swift’s building and trying to get inside’

Reports suggested the man told officers he would not leave until he met the pop superstar.


Taylor Swift's home was rammed in Tribeca. Photo: PA Media.

Taylor Swift's home was rammed in Tribeca. Photo: PA Media.

Associated Press reporters

A man has been arrested for drunkenly crashing a car into Taylor Swift’s apartment building in New York City and trying to gain entry, police said.

The man (31), from Virginia, was arrested on Thursday morning after driving the wrong way on Franklin Street in the Tribeca neighbourhood, where Swift owns a townhouse and several apartments in an adjacent building, a police spokesperson said.

Police said he crashed into one of the buildings and tried unsuccessfully to gain entry.

The spokesperson could not confirm reports that the man told officers he would not leave until he met the pop superstar.

The man was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and later arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired.

Swift, a multiple Grammy winner with a fervent fan base, has been plagued by stalkers at her Tribeca home as well as homes she owns in California and Rhode Island.

More to follow..

