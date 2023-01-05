Man arrested after cannabis worth one million euro seized in Louth

The 50kg of suspected cannabis is being sent for further analysis.

A man has been arrested after suspected cannabis worth an estimated one million euro was seized in Co Louth.

Gardai conducted a search on the Ecco Road in Dundalk just before 4pm on Tuesday.

During the search, 50kg of suspected cannabis herb was discovered.

All drugs are sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Dundalk Garda station where he is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Garda investigations as part of Operation Tara are continuing.