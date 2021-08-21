Man arrested after allegedly attacking shop owner with a glass bottle during a robbery

A man is in garda custody after he allegedly attacked a shop owner with a glass bottle taken from the shelf of the business before he tried to take cash from the till.

Gardaí in Roxboro Road, Limerick, were alerted to an incident of robbery at the business premises on St Nessan's Road, at around 5pm yesterday.

A lone man, aged in his mid 20s, entered the premises and armed himself with a glass bottle from the shelf.

He then attempted to take money from the till and hit the owner of the shop over the head with bottle and injured his face.

He was arrested by gardaí on their arrival. The injured party received treatment by ambulance staff at the scene.

“The male was arrested and conveyed to Roxboro Road Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, and has since been charged in relation to the incident,” a statement from the garda press office said.

“He is due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court this evening Saturday 21 August, 2021 at 6pm.”

Investigations are ongoing.