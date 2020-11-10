Man arrested after €600,000 in ketamine seized at Dublin house

Up to €600,000 of ketamine has been seized at a house in Dublin with a 26-year-old man arrested.

Revenue seized 10kg of the drug earlier today from a house in Crumlin, south Dublin.

The haul was discovered after a warrant was issued to search the property. The operation was part of an intelligence led operation.

Revenue’s Customs Service worked with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Taskforce.

The arrested man is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Crumlin Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing.

A Revenue spokesman said: “This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.”

Revenue encouraged businesses or members of the public with any information regarding drug smuggling, to contact Revenue in confidence on a confidential phone number: 1800 295 295.

Irish Independent