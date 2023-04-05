Man armed with hatchet kills four children at nursery in Brazil

A man armed with a hatchet has killed four children and wounded at least five others at a nursery in Brazil, authorities said. The state’s firefighter corps said the assailant jumped over one of the centre’s walls to get inside. The dead were aged between five and seven. The man turned himself in at a police station and did not appear to have any connection with the school. Authorities were searching for a motive, a police detective told television reporters in Blumenau. Images broadcast on networks showed weeping parents outside the private daycare centre called Cantinho do Bom Pastor. Amid rumours on social media of other potential attacks, Blumenau’s mayor, Mario Hildebrandt, said the city suspended classes and will declare a 30-day mourning period. Mr Hildebrandt said five wounded children were take to hospitals. One was in serious condition.