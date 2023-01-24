Man appears in court charged with murdering 89-year-old hospital patient

Matthew Healy was a patient at a Cork hospital when he was allegedly attacked.

Matthew Healy died after an alleged attack in hospital (Family handout/PA)

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering an elderly man in a Cork hospital.

Dylan Magee, of Churchfield Green in Cork, appeared before Cork District Court on Tuesday morning charged with killing 89-year-old Matthew Healy.

The pensioner, from the Co Cork town of Berrings, was a patient at Mercy University Hospital and died in the early hours of Sunday.

Gardai were alerted to an incident at the hospital shortly after 5.30am.