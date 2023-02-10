Man appears in court accused of disrupting flights at Dublin Airport with drone

Eric Brills, 50, was bailed on the condition he does not fly drones.

A man has appeared in court accused of disrupting flights at Dublin Airport by flying a drone.

Eric Brills, 50, of Holywell Dale, Swords, appeared before Dublin District Court on Friday.

He was charged with unlawfully interfering with the operation of air navigation facilities at the airport on Tuesday January 24 by allegedly operating a drone within a 300-metre critical area.

Brills made no reply to the charge after caution, garda Enda Ledwith told the court, and there were no objections to bail.

Judge Treasa Kelly granted bail on the condition Brill does not fly drones, surrenders his passport and remains available to gardai on his mobile at all times.

Gardai must be told if there is a change to his address or phone number.

The case is due before the courts again at 10.30am on April 14, when the Director of Public Prosecutions’ instructions will be heard and further charges may be brought, the court was told.