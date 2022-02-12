Man and woman questioned in relation to Wicklow stabbing released without charge

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau at the scene (Photo by Steve Humphreys)

The man and woman arrested as part of the investigation into the fatal stabbing of a man in Ballyconnell, Co Wicklow have been released without charge.

Files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man, named locally as Juris Viktorovs (36), who was originally from Lithuania, died after being attacked in a house in the small village, which is close to the border with Co Carlow.

There were five people in the house on Thursday evening when the fatal incident occurred.

The house is at the end of a small cul de sac of eight houses called Pairc Beal Atha Conaill in the quiet rural village close to the towns of Shillelagh and Tullow.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident at approximately 8.15pm where the victim was found dead inside the house.

He had been stabbed in the chest.

Gardaí in Baltinglass are continuing to appeal to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Investigations are ongoing.

Any person with any information which may be relevant to the Garda investigation should contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 648 2610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.