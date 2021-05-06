Man and woman arrested as CAB seize €220,000 of drugs, €80,000 in cash and designer goods 

Members from the Criminal Assets Bureau also found designer handbags in the raid.

Some of the watches seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

€80,000 in cash and a high-end horse saddle were among the items seized.

A MAN and a woman have been arrested after the Criminal Assets Bureau seized €220,000 worth of drugs, €80,000 in cash and a number of luxury watches.

The Polish nationals are in Garda custody this afternoon following what was part of a significant operation.

“These people are suspected of having strong links to a gang heavily involved in drugs trafficking throughout Leinster and beyond,” a senior source said.

“The gang have been on the Garda radar for a considerable period of time.”

Gardaí announced details of the raids, in which 12 high-value branded watches including Hublot, Rado, Audemars Piguet, Rolex and Patek Philippe, were seized.

Expand Close Some of the watches seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Some of the watches seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

A high-end horse saddle was also seized as well as designer goods including Celine and Jimmy Choo brands.

“As part of ongoing investigations, the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) conducted a search operation in the midlands on Thursday May 6, 2021,” a Garda spokesman said.

“Two residential addresses and a property under construction in the midlands were searched during the course of the operation by Bureau officers supported by personnel from Tullamore and Portlaoise Detective Units, Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit (ASU), Customs Dog Unit and local dog wardens.

“In the course of the searches, investigators seized €80,000 in cash, cocaine with an estimated street value of €210,000 along with a quantity of cannabis worth €10,000, and financial documentation. The drugs will be forwarded to FSI for analysis,” he explained.

“A man (30s) and woman (40s) were arrested and are currently detained under Section 2 of the of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Garda stations in the midlands.

“This morning’s operation was conducted as part of an ongoing Criminal Assets Bureau investigation into property and assets funded with the proceeds of crime.

“The assets identified include property which were accumulated by an East European criminal group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in this jurisdiction.”

It has been a busy week for the Cab after a middle-aged man, who is suspected of being the main money launderer for international drugs baron George ‘The Penguin’ Mitchell, was targeted in a Cab raid yesterday. €110,000 was frozen in bank accounts linked to him.

Expand Close Members from the Criminal Assets Bureau also found designer handbags in the raid. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Members from the Criminal Assets Bureau also found designer handbags in the raid.

The north Dubliner cannot be named for legal reasons as he is facing serious charges before the courts, but armed officers were present for the raid on his home.

Mitchell (69), who is based in Germany, is one of Ireland’s most notorious drug traffickers.

The Ballyfermot native is suspected of becoming a millionaire from his involvement in drugs trafficking from the early 1990s to the present day.

Also yesterday, Cab officers carried out raids in rural Co Kildare targeting the right-hand man of gang boss Derek ‘Dee Dee’ O’Driscoll

A 2011 Skoda Kodiaq and documentation were seized in the Kildare operation against the convicted criminal who is currently in jail.

He was previously the subject of a major Cab investigation which revealed the gangsters were involved in an extortion campaign in which Dublin City Council workers were targeted in a spate of violent crimes.