A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the murder of a juvenile in January 2020.

Gardaí in Drogheda arrested the man and woman today, bringing the total number of arrests in the investigation to seven.

Both are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

The man is being detained at Drogheda Garda Station, and the woman is detained at Ballbriggan Garda Station.

Online Editors