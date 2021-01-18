Man allegedly using drone to film horse racing meeting arrested for breach of Covid-19 rules

A man who was allegedly using a high-tech drone to film a horse racing meeting at Punchestown Racecourse ended up being arrested by gardaí for breaching coronavirus regulations.

The incident unfolded this afternoon when gardaí observed two English nationals in the vicinity of the Co Kildare racecourse after they were alerted to the situation by a complaint from a member of the public.

While one man left when he was directed to do so by officers from Naas garda station, the arrested man was allegedly “very uncooperative” and was detained when he refused to leave the area.

He is due to appear before Naas District Court on Tuesday morning.

Sources told Independent.ie that the two men who gardaí encountered yesterday are understood to travel around Ireland where they film race meetings on drones.

There were seven races at Punchestown on Monday with the meeting starting just after 1pm and ending at 4.15pm.

Like all sporting events the event happened behind closed doors because of the pandemic.

Gardaí announced details of the man’s arrest in a statement.

“Gardaí in Naas who were responding to a complaint, have today, Monday 18th January, 2021, arrested one male in the vicinity of Punchestown Racecourse.

“This male had been one of two persons who had been deemed to have breached the 5km travel restriction imposed as part of the measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19,” a spokeswoman said.

“While the other person complied with the direction, this male was arrested for refusing to comply.

“Following receipt of a direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the arrested male has been charged and is due to appear before Naas District Court on Tuesday morning,” she added.

Online Editors