Man accused of using rental car to drive around and steal from ATMs, court hears

A CONSTRUCTION worker will be sent forward to the Circuit Court accused of using a GoCar rental to travel around Dublin and steal over €8,500 from bank machines.

Elvis Chiriac (34), with an address at Erris Square, Blanchardstown, Dublin was charged with 15 counts of theft, of sums totalling €8,520, from ATMs in January last year.

The thefts were alleged to have happened at AIB bank machines at Firhouse, Rathfarnham, Santry, Artane, Clonee, Carpenterstown, Crumlin, Killiney, Clonskeagh.

He appeared again at Dublin District Court before Judge Treasa Kelly who was told the Director of Public Prosecution has directed trial at Circuit Court level, which, on conviction, can result in lengthier sentences. He could also be sent forward for sentencing in a procedure called a signed plea.

Defence solicitor Donal Quigley told the court his client has indicated he would plead guilty and he asked for an adjournment to prepare a signed plea.

The accused was remanded on bail to appear again in February.

Earlier, Det Gda Garvan Lennon of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said it was alleged the accused was involved in 15 ATM “transaction reverse frauds”. Bank machines were “manipulated” and cash was “forcibly removed”, he said.

Det Gda Lennon said there was CCTV evidence and the accused had rented a GoCar vehicle – a €9-an-hour car-sharing service.

He booked it using his own driving licence and a selfie photograph, the court heard.

Gardaí have GPS maps of the movements of the car, the detective said.

Defence solicitor Donal Quigley submitted that his client had an Irish PPS number and ID card.

The solicitor also provided the court with utility bills in his client's name to show he was not a flight risk.

Bail was set in Mr Chiriac’s own bond of €500 but required a €2,000 independent surety to be approved.

He has to sign on three times a week at Blanchardstown garda station and must not apply for any travel documents.





