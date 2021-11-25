Man accused of ransacking pub bought by UFC star Conor McGregor sent forward for trial

McGregor owns the Marble Arch pub along with the Black Forge Inn

A man accused of ransacking a pub recently bought by UFC star Conor McGregor has been sent forward for trial.

Gardaí arrested Charles Darcy (33), of Croftwood Park, Ballyfermot and Jason Paget, 34, from John Field Road, D8 in the early hours of August 12.

They were charged with burglary and criminal damage of the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh, in Dublin.

They had initially been refused bail but were successful and released following a subsequent hearing.

The case was listed again at Dublin District Court today when Mr Darcy was served with a book of evidence.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment.

Judge Patricia Cronin told Mr Darcy he was being returned for trial to appear at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on January 28.

She warned he must notify gardaí if he intended to use an alibi, and she ordered gardai to furnish copies of video interviews to the defence.

Legal aid was granted.

The co-defendant is to appear at the district court next week.

At their first hearing, on August 13, it was held that the case should go forward to the circuit court, which has tougher sentencing power.

The court heard Mr Darcy made no reply when gardai charged him.

Garda Brendan D'Arcy and Garda Sean Magee alleged that officers at Sundrive Road station learned about a burglary in progress at 3.23 am at the Marble Arch.

On arrival, they saw two males, one masked, attempting to carry a cash register containing €800 out of the pub before they fled.

A car was outside, and the doors had been "forced open". It was alleged there was an attempt to remove the till and bring it out through the broken shutters, Garda D'Arcy had said.