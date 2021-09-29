Man accused of murdering his daughter’s partner ‘seen covered in blood coming out of a property’ where the victim’s body was found

A man accused of murdering his daughter’s partner was seen covered in blood coming out of a property where the victim’s body was found, a jury at a murder trial at the Central Criminal Court will hear.

Mark Whelan (48) of Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Noel Thomas Whelan, a man in his twenties, at an apartment at Castlecurragh Heath on March 30, 2019.

The opening day of the trial heard that although the victim and the accused were not related, they were known to each other as the deceased man was the partner of one of Mark Whelan’s daughters.

Opening the case for the prosecution, counsel for the DPP, Dominic McGinn SC, said the jury will hear evidence that neighbours of the deceased man heard noise coming from the apartment on March 30, 2019.

The jury will hear that a topless male with his arms and stomach covered in blood was seen leaving the building at around 6pm.

One eyewitness recognised the man as the accused who was then seen walking towards his sister’s home a short distance away in Mulhuddart.

Mr McGinn said evidence will be heard that Whelan washed himself and changed his clothes before asking one of his nephews for a lift to Finglas.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene at Castlecurragh Heath after neighbours noticed the front door was left open with a body appearing to be lying in the hallway.

Gardaí who arrived at the scene found Noel Thomas Whelan in the hallway of the apartment with two heavy tool trolleys on top of his body which also appeared to have stab wounds.

Mr McGinn said the results of a post mortem showed the victim had suffered 11 stab wounds to the head, neck and chest as well as other wounds, marks and injuries on his body.

The trial heard stab wounds which severed Mr Whelan’s carotid artery in his neck and perforated one of his lungs were fatal.

Counsel said there would be evidence that two bloodstained knives, which had handprints with DNA matching samples from the accused, were found in the kitchen sink of the first-floor, one-bed apartment.

Similar handprints with the accused’s DNA were found on the wall near the stairs and one of the tool boxes on the ground floor, the jury is to hear.

The trial heard the accused was arrested after he called into Finglas Garda station at around 7pm that evening and was noticed to have some blood on his clothing and hands and face, while a plastic Lidl bag in his possession contained blood-stained clothing.

Mr McGinn said the jury might be asked to consider returning verdicts of guilty by reason of insanity or of diminished responsibility because of evidence that the accused suffers from a mental disorder.

However, the barrister said the prosecution did not believe Whelan was suffering from a mental disorder at the time as the background to the crime was that the accused had taken drugs.

Mr McGinn said the jury would be asked to concentrate on what was in the accused’s mind at the time of the killing and what his intention was.

The trial before Ms Justice Tara Burns and a jury of nine men and three women is continuing.