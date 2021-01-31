Man accused of burgling INMO offices is refused bail

A Dublin man accused of carrying out a burglary at the offices of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) has been refused bail.

James Lawlor, with an address at Morningstar Avenue, Dublin 7, appeared before Judge John Campbell at a weekend sitting of Dublin District Court.

He was accused of burglary at the INMO offices, also located on Morningstar Avenue, on Friday.

Garda Sharon Naughton told the court it was alleged Mr Lawlor was found in possession of €4,500 worth of property.

Defence solicitor Jenny McGeever pleaded for bail. Her client and his wife were still in grief following the tragic death of their daughter two years ago, she told the court.

His wife told the judge she would make him obey bail conditions, if he were released.

Mr Lawlor told the court he has been getting medical attention.

Bail was refused and he was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday. Legal aid was granted.

Online Editors