Man (90s) in middle of divorce proceedings gets protection order against adult daughter who he says 'threatened to smash his face'

A 90-YEAR-OLD Clare man and his wife, in her early eighties, are in the throes of divorce proceedings in the circuit court, a court has heard.

In a bitter family dispute that goes beyond the couple’s marital break-up and involves the couple’s adult children, the man has obtained a protection order against an adult daughter after he told the court she “threatened to smash my face and I am concerned about my safety”.

In a separate action involving the rural family, the mother has obtained a protection order against a son of the couple who farms land around the family home where the estranged parents live and where he provides support to his father.

The man (90) required physical help from a garda and his solicitor to make his way to a seat in the courtroom at the Family Law court at Ennis while his estranged wife was unable to come to court due to her own health difficulties.

Solicitor for the adult son – who was in court – Shiofra Hassett told the court: “The father is 90 years of age. The parents are essentially separated and living in the same house and they are in the throes of divorce proceedings in the circuit court.”

Ms Hassett stated: “My client is continuing to try to support his father at the family home. He also works a farm where the family home is situated and is there on a daily basis.”

Aisling Carr, solicitor for the mother, told the court that her client, who is now seeking a safety order against her son, suffers from a variety of medical conditions and “she is concerned that the son is not complying with Nphet guidelines when he is in the house”.

In response, Judge Mary Larkin stated: “Can I tell you that is nothing to do with the safety order. Don’t tell me he is not complying with Nphet regulations. I don’t want to hear about it. That is not violence.”

Ms Hassett said that the alleged breach of the Nphet guidelines is the basis for the safety order application against her client.

Ms Carr replied: “There are other issues but matters could be circumvented if the son undertakes to comply with the Nphet guidelines and undertakes to stay away from his mother when he is visiting his father.”

Judge Larkin stated: “This is a couple who just aren’t getting on and one side is supporting the other. There is conflict in the family.”

Judge Larkin stated that she would be most uninclined to make a safety order against the son as he is helping out his father.

Judge Larkin stated: “I think the matter should be resolved by an undertaking.”

The judge remarked that the matter was before court “just because the parents are in a tangle about getting separated”.

Judge Larkin told Ms Hassett to tell the son “to wear a mask if he is in the house. The parents are old”.

The judge stated that the protection order would continue for the mother against her son until the next court date and told the son “make yourself scarce is all I can say to you”.

In the statement grounding his protection order statement against an adult daughter, the 90-year-old man also stated that his daughter is “shouting at me, banging doors, calling me names and causing me much upset”.

Judge Larkin adjourned the two protection order cases involving the mother against their son and the father against their daughter to next year.

Online Editors