Man (80s) seriously injured after collision between car and minibus in Co Offaly

An elderly man has been seriously injured after the car he was driving was in collision with a minibus in Co Offaly earlier today.

The incident happened on the N80 between Tullamore and Derryclure shortly after 3pm.

The man, who is aged in his 80s, was taken by ambulance to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore where he is said to be in a serious condition.

The occupants of the minibus were not injured.

Gardaí have completed a technical examination of the scene and the road has now reopened to traffic.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come foward.

They have also asked that anyone with camera footage, including motorists with dash-cam footage, from this section of the N80 at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore garda station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.