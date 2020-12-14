Man (80s) dies in Dublin house fire

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a house fire in south Dublin which has claimed the life of a man aged in his 80s.

The fire broke out shortly after 4pm this afternoon on the Dundrum Road.

The elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman, also aged in her 80s, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital University Hospital as a precaution.

The man’s body has since been removed to St Columcille's Hospital in Loughlinstown where a post mortem is due to take place at a later date.

An Garda Siochána and Dublin Fire Brigade units are currently at the scene.

It is understood that foul play is not suspected and enquiries are ongoing.





Online Editors