Man (80s) dies in crash in Donegal

A man in his 80s has died in a fatal car crash in Donegal.

The man, the driver and sole occupant of a car, was fatally injured in a two car collision at Greenbank, Quigley’s Point in Muff, Co Donegal.

A driver and passenger, two men in their 30s, travelling in the other vehicle, were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The collision took place at around 5.30pm this evening. Gardaí are investigating the incident.

The two vehicles were driving along the R238, between Muff and Quigley's Point when the crash took place.

The dead man’s body has been removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny General Hospital. Gardaí said a postmortem will take place at a later date.

The scene is currently preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. And the R238 is closed and local diversions are in place.

The road will remain closed overnight and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will begin their examination in the morning.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

“Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Muff and Quigley's Point between 5pm and 5:30pm this evening and who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”