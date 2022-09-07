Man (80s) dies following two-car collision in Co Limerick

A man (80s) died following a road traffic collision involving two cars in Co Limerick this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident which took place on the N21 at Ballingowan, Newcastle West, at approximately 4.15pm.

"The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported," a garda spokesperson said.

"The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place."

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in the area between 4pm and 4.30pm with camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.