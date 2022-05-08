| 18.4°C Dublin

Man (80s) dies following incident on Dublin beach

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

A man has died following an incident on a beach in Dublin this morning.

The man, aged in his 80s, received treatment at the scene and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he later died.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí and emergency services attended an incident after a man got into difficulty in the water at Killiney Beach in Dublin earlier this morning.

Dublin Coast Guard said it was alerted to the incident this morning.

A spokesperson said: "The helicopter rescue 116 landed on the beach, the man was then taken away by road ambulance and brought to St Vincent’s Hospital.”

More to follow

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy