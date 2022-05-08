Man (80s) dies following incident on Dublin beach

A man has died following an incident on a beach in Dublin this morning.

The man, aged in his 80s, received treatment at the scene and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he later died.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí and emergency services attended an incident after a man got into difficulty in the water at Killiney Beach in Dublin earlier this morning.

Dublin Coast Guard said it was alerted to the incident this morning.

A spokesperson said: "The helicopter rescue 116 landed on the beach, the man was then taken away by road ambulance and brought to St Vincent’s Hospital.”

