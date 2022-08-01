A man in his 80s died after a freak accident in which he fell from his mobility scooter while travelling in a Cork town.

Gardaí have now appealed for witnesses to the fatal accident which occurred on Sunday morning in Kinsale, Co Cork.

Shortly after 9:30am, a man in his mid-80s was seriously injured after he fell from a mobility scooter while travelling on Cork Street in the popular Cork tourist town.

It is understood the man was travelling from his home when the accident occurred.

Gardaí and paramedics were at the scene within minutes of the alarm being raised.

The injured man was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Despite desperate efforts by doctors to stabilise his condition, the man was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí informed the Cork South Coroner of the incident and a full forensic examination of the accident scene has been organised.

Officers are also examining CCTV security camera footage from premises in the area to determine if any captured the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Gardaí have now appealed for any witnesses to come forward to assist their inquiries.

They want to clarify the precise circumstances in which the pensioner fell from his mobility scooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on (023) 8852200 or the Garda Confidential Line (1800) 666111.

The deceased will not be named until all relatives have been notified.