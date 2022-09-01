Man (70s) seriously injured following Waterford collision

A male pedestrian (70s) was seriously injured following a road traffic collision involving an SUV in Co Waterford this morning.

At approximately 10.15am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision which took place along the N25, at Kinsalebeg.

"The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was later taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries which are understood to be serious. No other injuries were reported," a garda spokesperson said.

"Diversions are currently in place and a technical examination is underway this evening."

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 between Dungarvan and Youghal this morning between 10am and 10.30am and who have camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station 058 486 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.