Man (70s) dies following road collision in Co Tipperary

A man has died following a road collision in Co Tipperary this afternoon.

The man aged in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the driver and only occupant of the car.

The incident happened at around 4.15pm on Main Street in Borrisoleigh.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles garda station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.