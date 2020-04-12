Man (60s) in critical condition after being struck by Luas

| 8.7°C Dublin
A man (60s) is in critical condition after being struck by a Luas in the early hours of this morning.
Gardaí are investigating the incident which involved a Luas on the Ballyogan Road in Carrickmines.
The man was taken to St Vincent's University Hospital in a critical condition.
The Ballyogan Wood Luas stop is currently closed for technical examination
No trams are running between the Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart.
Green Line services are operating only between Broombridge and The Gallops.
Online Editors