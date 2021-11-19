Man (60s) dies in Dublin house fire

A man aged in his 60s has died in a house fire in Dublin this afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene of the fire in the Belgrove Road area of Clontarf at approximately 12.40pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services personnel. The man’s body has since been removed to the morgue where a post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

“The fire was extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade and no other injuries were reported. The scene was preserved for technical examination and investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí have said foul play is not suspected at this time.

In a statement confirming the fatality this afternoon, Dublin Fire Brigade urged people to plan an escape route from their homes in the event of a fire and to check their smoke alarms.

“A person has died following a house fire in Clontarf earlier today. Our thoughts are with the person's family, friends and neighbours at this difficult time.

“Take the opportunity this weekend to check smoke alarms and make a home evacuation plan.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” the statement said.