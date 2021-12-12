Man (60s) dies in Co Kildare traffic collision

A man in his 60s has died after a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian at Celbridge on Saturday night.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene after the collision, which occurred on the Maynooth Road, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, after 10pm last night.

His body has been removed to Naas General Hospital where a post mortem will take place. No other injuries have been reported.

Forensic Collision Investigators attended and an examination of the scene took place and the road has since been reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact them. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were travelling along the Maynooth Road and the surrounding area between 10:00pm and 11:30pm yesterday evening, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



