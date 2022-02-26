Man (60s) dies following road traffic collision in Cork

A man in his 60s has died after the van he was driving struck a pillar in Co Cork on Friday.

The man, the sole occupant of a van, died when the van collided with a pillar on the N71 outside a home in the village of Leap, Co Cork, at 11.30 yesterday morning.

The man was seriously injured during the collision and was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he passed away overnight.

No other vehicles or persons were involved in the collision.

Gardaí in Clonakilty are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the N71, which is the main road between Skibbereen and Clonakilty, yesterday morning between 11.00am and 11.30am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.



