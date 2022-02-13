Man (60s) dies following road traffic collision in Co Meath

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Meath last night.

The man, aged in his 60s, was the sole occupant of the vehicle involved in the collision.

He was taken to Our Lady's Hospital in Navan where he was pronounced dead. A postmortem will be conducted at a later date.

The collision occurred at approximately 12:25am on Sunday at Robertstown, Kilmainhamwood, Co Meath.

The road at Robertstown, Kilmainhamwood, is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.