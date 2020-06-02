Man (60s) dies following road crash in Mayo

A man has died following a collision in Co Mayo this morning.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 60s, was killed in a single car crash that occurred at approximately 10:30am on Tuesday at Creggs Road, The Quay, Ballina, Co Mayo.

His body was removed to Mayo General Hospital where a post mortem will be conducted.

The local coroner has been notified.

No other injuries were reported.

Road diversions are currently in place

The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested at the scene.

Gardaí in Ballina are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any pedestrians or road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors