A man has died following an incident in Carlow last night.

The man, aged in his 60s, was travelling on an e-scooter at the time of the incident.

At approximately 9.40pm last night, gardaí attended an incident on the Tullow Road in Carlow.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny Morgue where a post-mortem will take place.

A file has been prepared for the coroner in respect of this incident.