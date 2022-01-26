Man (60s) airlifted to hospital following collision between his bicycle and car

The collision occurred on Station Road, Naas, at 2pm this afternoon.

A man was airlifted from Naas, Co Kildare, to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin after sustaining serious injuries in a road traffic collision this afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the serious collision which occurred on Station Road, Allenwood, Naas this afternoon, shortly before 2pm.

The male cyclist in his early 60 was seriously injured when his bike collided with a car. Gardaí and ambulance personnel attended the scene.

The cyclist was airlifted from the scene by the Air Corp Ambulance to Beaumont Hospital, where his condition is understood to be serious. The driver of the car, a female in her 20s, was uninjured.

Gardaí said diversions are in place as Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have video footage or anyone who witnessed the incident on Station Road to come forward to them.

Anyone with information can contact Naas Garda Station at (045) 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.



