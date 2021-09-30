Man (56) arrested at Dublin Airport following seizure of €60k worth of tablets

A man has been arrested at Dublin Airport following the seizure of Alprazolam tablets worth €60,000.

The man (56) was searched and was found to be in possession of a large amount of Alprazolam tablets with an estimated street value in excess of €60,000.

The seized drugs will be sent for analysis.

Gardaí attached to Dublin Airport were called to assist Revenue Customs in relation to the stop and search of a man late last night, Wednesday, September 29 at Dublin Airport as he was coming into the country at approximately 11.45pm.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Ballymun Garda station and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He remains in Garda custody at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.