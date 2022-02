The man in his 50s will appear before Ennis District Court today.

A man in his 50s was arrested at Shannon Airport last night.

The man was detained last night for public order offences when a Ryanair Manchester to Shannon flight landed at approximately 9.30pm from Manchester.

Gardaí confirmed the man has since been charged with public order offences and will appear before the Ennis court today.