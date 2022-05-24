Man (50s) killed in incident involving road roller work vehicle in Co Monaghan

A man (50s) has died following an incident with a road roller work vehicle in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí investigating the incident, which occurred on Monday morning, have launched and appeal for witnesses.

“At approximately 9:45am, gardaí were alerted to a road traffic collision involving a road roller work vehicle that occurred at Shankhill, Smithboro, Co Monaghan,” a garda spokesperson said.

"A man in his 50s, the driver of the steam roller, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was later removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes, Drogheda, where a post-mortem will take place.

“The scene was preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by garda forensic collision investigators. It has since been completed.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The Health and Safety Authority confirmed that it is aware of the incident and it has also launched an investigation.