Man (50s) dies in Co Cavan workplace accident

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has launched on investigation after man (50s) died in a workplace accident in Co Cavan.

Gardaí were called to scene of the incident at a business premises, on the Kells Road, in Bailieboro yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Cavan Mortuary.

“Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal workplace accident at a business premises on the Kells Road, Bailieboro, Co. Cavan, yesterday afternoon, Thursday, 3rd November 2022,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A man aged in his 50s was pronounced deceased and his body was removed to Cavan Mortuary. The HSA attended the scene.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said: “I can confirm the HSA are aware of this incident and investigation has been launched, as such no further information is available at this time.”

