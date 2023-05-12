Man (50s) dies following two-car collision in Co Galway

A man has died in hospital from injuries he sustained in a two-car collision in Co Galway on Friday.

The incident occurred on a section of N65 at Moyleen, outside Loughrea, at 7:30am this morning.

A male in his late teens was also brought to hospital for treatment following the collision.

"The driver of one of the vehicles, a male in his 50s, was taken to University College Hospital Galway to be treated for his injuries, where he later passed away. A post mortem will be conducted at a later stage,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The second driver, a male in his late teens, was taken to University College Hospital Galway with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The road remains closed this afternoon to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling on the N65 at the time of the collision, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.