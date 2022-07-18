Man (50s) dies following Dublin house fire

Gardaí at the scene on St Anne's Road, Drumcondra, where a man in his 50s died in a house fire. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A man aged in his 50s has died following a house fire in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fire at approximately 2.30am.

"At approximately 2.45 am Dublin Fire Brigade removed a man, late 50s, from the house who was taken to the Mater Hospital with serious burn injuries. He later passed away. A post mortem will take place at a later date,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A number of other residents from the house managed to evacuate the house and were uninjured. Gardaí remain at scene at this time and investigations ongoing.”

In a message posted on Twitter, Dublin Fire Brigade expressed its condolences with the man’s loved ones.

"A man has died following a fire in his home in Drumcondra overnight. Despite best efforts of firefighters and advanced paramedics on scene he passed away in hospital. A number of people self-rescued. Our thoughts are with the man's family, friends and neighbours,” the fire service wrote.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference



